Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down Matt Rhule's most recent press conference, when he focused primarily on Dylan Raiola being announced the starting QB for UTEP as well as Nebraska shifting their focus to preparing for game one of the 2024 season.

They take a look back at the spring game to analyze how the Huskers' offense will be driven by what makes Raiola special and plead for everyone to stop comparing him to past Nebraska QBs such as Adrian Martinez.

The guys also touch on one of the Huskers' fall camp practices in which the linemen on both sides of the trenches gave Rhule and Donovan Raiola confidence in the physicality of this year's team.

