In a 2017 season that was pretty much a disaster for Nebraska in almost every aspect, J.D. Spielman served as one of the lone bright spots.

The standout wide receiver ended up ranking second on the team with 55 catches for 830 yards and two touchdowns while leading all Huskers with 1,572 all-purpose yards.

Yet as good as Spielman was in his first active season at NU, there’s a growing optimism that he could be even better in the high-octane offense of new head coach Scott Frost.

A versatile weapon who is already taking reps both at receiver and in the backfield this spring, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., is a player Frost thinks could be a perfect fit in his system.

In fact, Frost has felt that way for years.

“J.D.’s the type of player that we like to recruit to this offense," Frost said. "In fact, I went and saw J.D. - I think it was his junior year, my last year at Oregon - because he was somebody that we were interested in. I think him and Tyjon (Lindsey) are both the type of kid that flourishes in our offense, guys that can win in space.

“You get them the ball in space and they can make things happen with it. J.D.’s done really good things out here the past couple days. He’s still learning like everybody else, but I see a lot of potential out of both of those guys.”