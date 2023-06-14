A source confirmed to Inside Nebraska that Nebraska baseball's Director of Operations Curtis Ledbetter has left the program.

Ledbetter is also not listed on the 2024 coaching staff page.

Ledbetter returned to his role as the Director of Operations in July 2019 after spending the previous season as NU's volunteer assistant. During the 2019 season, Ledbetter served as the Huskers' first-base and hitting coach. He joined the program in 2008 as the Director of Operations after his career in professional baseball, where he was an 18th-round pick after a three-year playing career in Lincoln.

Ledbetter is a former all-conference player for the Huskers as he was three-year starter for NU from 2003-2005 where he was a first-team All-Big 12 performer at both designated hitter and first base. He was the Big 12 Tournament MVP during his senior season as he helped NU win the first College World Series victory in program history.

Ledbetter's departure comes after a reshuffle of the Nebraska coaching staff by head coach Will Bolt. Former pitching coach Jeff Christy and Bolt mutually agreed to part ways on June 6. Later that week it was confirmed by Inside Nebraska that Bolt was promoting Director of Player Development Rob Childress to replace Christy while hiring former Wichita State assistant Mike Sirianni as the third full-time assistant on staff.

