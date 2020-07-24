Sophomore Nebraska linebacker Joey Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal a program spokesman confirmed on Friday.

The walk-on from Gretna saw action in three games last year for a total of 18 snaps of action according to PFF. He did not log any snaps on special teams per PFF.

The 6-foot-3, 240 pound Johnson was credited with two tackles last season. He'll have three years to play three.

In 2018, Johnson was named the MVP of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl game.

A year ago Johnson was No. 2 on the Huskers inside linebacker depth chart. However, multiple new faces have been added to the inside linebacker position, including redshirt freshmen Nick Henrich, sophomore Luke Reimer, redshirt freshman Garrett Snodgrass, sophomore Zach Schlager, freshman Keyshawn Greene and junior college transfer Eeteva Mauga-Clements that weren't in the picture a year ago.