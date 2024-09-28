WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Well … all right. The 13th edition of the Nebraska-Purdue series played out on Saturday. Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football are heading back home to Lincoln with a 28-10 victory.

But my Lord, was it ugly.

Let’s get to some Snap Judgments. Here’s some instant analysis on the Huskers (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) and Boilers (1-3, 0-1) as Rhule, Raiola and Co. begin prep work for Rutgers (4-0, 1-0) next Saturday at home with plenty of issues to address. But enough things to celebrate.

Including a win.