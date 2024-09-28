Snap Judgments: First five thoughts on Nebraska-Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Well … all right. The 13th edition of the Nebraska-Purdue series played out on Saturday. Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football are heading back home to Lincoln with a 28-10 victory.
But my Lord, was it ugly.
Let’s get to some Snap Judgments. Here’s some instant analysis on the Huskers (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) and Boilers (1-3, 0-1) as Rhule, Raiola and Co. begin prep work for Rutgers (4-0, 1-0) next Saturday at home with plenty of issues to address. But enough things to celebrate.
Including a win.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news