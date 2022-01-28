Sixth-year Nebraska defensive lineman Jordon Riley enters transfer portal

Nebraska defensive lineman Jordon Riley will play his sixth year of college football elsewhere in 2022.

HuskerOnline confirmed on Friday that the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Riley has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The North Carolina native played for his home state Tarheels in 2017 and 2018, Garden City (Kan.) Community College in 2019 and has been with NU for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

According to PFF, Riley saw 63 total defensive snaps in 2021 and 36 in 2020. In 2018 at UNC, he played 103 snaps.

This past season, Riley saw action in 10 games, posting seven total tackles and one tackle for loss. He saw 13 snaps both against Fordham and Minnesota. Over the Husker final four games of 2021, Riley saw just 15 total snaps.

Riley is the latest of a handful of pre-spring entries to the transfer portal, joining linebackers Will Honas (K-State walk-on) and Wynden Ho'ohuli (Hawaii). Spring practice starts in less than a month on Feb. 28.