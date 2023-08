Nebraska football held its eighth practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning.

The media was allowed a little over 20 minutes inside the Hawks Championship Center for an open practice window.

Watch Inside Nebraska's video highlights above and on our YouTube channel.

Check out Steve Marik's observations from the open session here, and take a look at Greg Smith's photo gallery from the morning's action here.

Watch press conference video below as head coach Matt Rhule, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, offensive lineman Bryce Benhart and defensive back Phalen Sanford all met with the media.

