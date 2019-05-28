News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 18:48:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Shrine Bowl notebook: A special week for the Snodgrass family

Q39nc6nrqp8yi5jox8bs
For Garrett and Glen Snodgrass, Shrine Bowl week is special for a lot of reasons. (Nate Clouse)
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

For every player in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl, the game and the week itself are special for a lot of different reasons. Not only do you get to represent your school one more time, but you also get t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}