Scott Frost will be back in 2022 for a fifth season

The school announced on Monday Frost will get a fifth season as head coach, despite his 15-27 record over the last four seasons.

“In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost," NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a statement. "Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract. I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships.

“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Nebraska President Ted Carter telling a local paper that "no decision has been made" on Frost's future last week. If Frost did not come back in 2022, the school was on the hook for $20 million in guaranteed buyout money.

The Huskers are currently on their bye week and close the season at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and at home vs. Iowa on Nov. 26.

“I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program," Frost said in a statement on Monday. "I love this state, this football program and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater. Our immediate focus is on the two games ahead against Wisconsin and Iowa, and the opportunity in front of us to build momentum heading into the offseason and 2022. I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward.”