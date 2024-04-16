Griffiths, a 6-foot-8, 193-pound guard who spent his true freshman season in the Big Ten at Rutgers, joins former North Dakota State big Andrew Morgan and former Utah/Utah State guard Rollie Worster as new faces to Fred Hoiberg 's 2024-25 roster from the portal.

Nebraska gained its third transfer addition of the offseason today when Gavin Griffiths announced his commitment to the Huskers, per a report from Jon Rothstein.

Griffiths officially visited Lincoln and the Husker program this past weekend. He has three seasons of eligibility left. Providence was a program reportedly close to snagging Griffiths and was considered the favorite to land him until Nebraska got involved.

Griffiths was one of the best recruits in the nation coming out of Kingswood-Oxford High School in Connecticut. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 23 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

In his first season of college basketball, Griffiths played in 32 games and made three starts for head coach Steve Pikiell. Griffiths averaged 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game to go with 13 blocks and 10 steals. A better shooter than he showed this season, Griffiths shot 32.4% from the field, 28.2% from 3-point range (31-of-110) and 60% from the free-throw line (18-of-30).

Griffiths started producing more toward the end of the season for the Scarlet Knights, scoring in double figures in three of the last four games. In Rutgers' game against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, Griffiths scored 16 points and hit three 3s.

Husker fans might remember Griffiths from Nebraska's March 3 win over Rutgers in Lincoln. It was Griffiths' strong play and shot-making that kept his team within arm's reach. He ended the game with 10 points, three rebounds and two blocks. In Nebraska's overtime loss at Rutgers, Griffiths scored six points and made two 3s in 8 minutes of action.

Nebraska now has four open scholarships left to build the 2024-25 roster and will be searching for more reinforcements in the portal.

It was reported the Huskers hosted three transfers for a visit this past weekend, including Griffiths, Worster and Charlotte big Igor Miličić Jr. On Tuesday, it was reported Miličić had narrowed the list of schools he'll be focusing on to three, and Nebraska made the cut along with Baylor and Tennessee.

The Huskers have also hosted two Bellevue (Neb.) West products in Omaha’s Frankie Fidler and South Dakota State’s William Kyle III. Neither have announced their next program yet. Fidler originally planned to announce his decision on Monday morning, but delayed the decision.

The Huskers got a boost when two core members to this season's team, guard Brice Williams and forward Juwan Gary, announced they would return for their sixth seasons. Point guard Ahron Ulis, a former transfer from Iowa, is also expected back.

Rienk Mast, one of the team's core players who still has a sixth year available, has not yet announced his plans for next season. Mast could choose to return to Lincoln for one more season or play professionally overseas.

Nebraska will add two true freshmen to the roster this summer in four-star guard Nick Janowski of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and three-star forward Braden Frager of Lincoln Southwest.