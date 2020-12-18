Here is a full recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following the Huskers’ 28-21 win at Rutgers on Friday night…

***Frost said he told the team that he wanted to see a group having fun and playing for each other before the game. He also wanted to play a game with no mistakes, “and we failed miserably at that” in the first half.

Frost was pleased with how the Huskers kept battling, got better in the second half, and won the game because of it.

***Frost said the decision to go for the final fourth down was made because of how well the offense was moving the football, and he wanted to stay aggressive and win the game.

***Frost said the turnovers and mistakes “start with me, and those have cost us all year… We’d have a better record if we weren’t doing those things to ourselves… We were able to overcome it tonight.”

***Frost said Luke McCaffrey was ruled out for the game due to “health reasons,” but added, “he’ll be fine.” Frost said they traveled McCaffrey because they weren’t sure if he’d be able to play, and he’s a big part of the team. They also were worried about Rutgers stealing signals from the sideline.

***Frost said freshman QB Logan Smothers was available if needed.

***Frost said Adrian Martinez made too many mistakes early, “but he made a lot of good plays, too.”

***Frost said the running game hadn’t been missing in previous weeks, “it’s just been inconsistent.” He said it finally all came together in the second half tonight.

***Frost said the kickoff to Aron Cruickshank was not planned, and they wanted to kick away from him all game. “I don’t know why that happened.” But he said the pooch kicks weren’t working well, either.

***Frost said he’d talk with the team when they got back to Lincoln and needed to see if there would be an opportunity to play in a bowl game. “It’s been a long haul. I think it’d be great for us” to play in a bowl game, “but I’ll let the guys decide if they have gas left in the tank.”

***Frost said the date of the potential bowl game would likely be a factor in the decision. If the Huskers would have to come back next week and play, they might not do it.

***Frost said Dedrick Mills’ big night was a result of him finally being healthy. He said Mills and Wan’Dale Robinson were “warriors tonight” for how hard they played.

***Frost said the offensive line “probably played their best game tonight. That’s an encouraging thing, especially with four young guys on the line.”

***Frost said he didn’t really notice true freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran, but “that probably means he played pretty well” given how successful the offense was.

***Frost said the defense had played well enough for Nebraska to maybe win every game this season, “with the exception of one.” He noted the third-down defense and battling through bad field position as two of the biggest positives.

***Frost said “this whole year has been hard” on him personally with the grind of the season and losing his father earlier this year. He added that he didn’t want to compare his job's struggles to those of people truly impacted by COVID-19.