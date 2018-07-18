Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost announced Wednesday that Ron Brown has joined the Cornhusker football staff as Director of Player Development.

Brown has 24 previous years of coaching experience at Nebraska, serving as an assistant coach from 1987 to 2003, and again from 2008 to 2014. Brown served as associate head coach at Liberty University for the past three seasons, working for Head Coach Turner Gill.

In his new role at Nebraska, Brown will serve in a non-coaching role, mentoring Husker football student-athletes in numerous off-field development areas. Brown will work closely with Nebraska’s nationally renowned Life Skills program and assist in community outreach efforts of Husker football players and staff.

“Coach Brown had a tremendous impact on me during my playing career at Nebraska, and I am sure he will have a similar impact on many young men in our football program in the years ahead,” Frost said. “Coach Brown understands Nebraska and what makes this a great place for student-athletes to grow and learn in all areas.”

Brown will bring 31 years of college coaching experience to the Nebraska football staff. Brown coached for four seasons at his alma mater, Brown University, before his 24 seasons at Nebraska and the past three years at Liberty.

In addition to outstanding team success that included three national championships at Nebraska, Brown coached more than 40 academic all-conference players and nearly 40 players that went on to professional careers.

Brown coached the Nebraska tight ends (2008-10) and running backs (2011-14) during his most recent stint with the Huskers. During that time, he tutored future NFL running backs Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah, who rank second and sixth, respectively, on NU’s all-time rushing list.

Burkhead earned first-team Academic All-America honors in both 2011 and 2012, while Abdullah was a Doak Walker Award finalist as a senior in 2014. Abdullah left Nebraska as the school’s No. 2 all-time rusher and all-time leader in all-purpose yards.

During his time as an assistant from 1987 to 2003, Brown coached the Nebraska wide receivers and tight ends. Brown’s players had a reputation for their tenacity and downfield blocking, helping Nebraska to nine NCAA rushing crowns in 17 seasons.

Brown spent four years from 2004 to 2007 as the Nebraska State Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A native of New York, Brown earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown in 1979, and a master’s degree from Columbia in 1982.