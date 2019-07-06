News More News
Roby shines in second NBA Summer League game

Isaiah Roby was back in action again on Saturday night, as he competed in his second NBA Summer League game as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Nebraska standout finished with 14 points (6-of-11 shooting), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks In the Mavs’ 113-82 win over the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas.

Here are some highlights and social media reaction from Roby’s performance...

