Roby shines in second NBA Summer League game
Isaiah Roby was back in action again on Saturday night, as he competed in his second NBA Summer League game as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Nebraska standout finished with 14 points (6-of-11 shooting), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks In the Mavs’ 113-82 win over the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas.
Here are some highlights and social media reaction from Roby’s performance...
It’s almost time for Game 2! #MavsSL19 pic.twitter.com/diobnBjonp— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 7, 2019
That’s how you start a game @roby_isaiah #MFFL pic.twitter.com/RE9CaiHMbm— MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) July 7, 2019
R🚫BY!@roby_isaiah | #MavsSL19 pic.twitter.com/djvrU4CHJp— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 7, 2019
Rookie @roby_isaiah postgame interview pic.twitter.com/o03VjToegs— MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) July 7, 2019
Hey @roby_isaiah you’re already a fan favorite in Dallas, how does it feel?— All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) July 7, 2019