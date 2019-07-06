Isaiah Roby was back in action again on Saturday night, as he competed in his second NBA Summer League game as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Nebraska standout finished with 14 points (6-of-11 shooting), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks In the Mavs’ 113-82 win over the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas.

Here are some highlights and social media reaction from Roby’s performance...