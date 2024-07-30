Rivals250 2026 S Jayden McGregory talks new DBs coach, return visit date
2026 West Des Moines (Ia.) Valley four-star safety Jayden McGregory is a fascinating prospect who got his athletic start on the basketball court, and still plays AAU to this day, but has started to settle in on the gridiron, where his talent has caught the attention of the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri and more.
McGregory was back in Lincoln on Saturday and recapped the experience with Inside Nebraska.
=================================
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news