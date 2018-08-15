CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

FARRELL'S TAKE

I’ve been a fan of this kid’s film for a long time, and I think his junior film is outstanding. He sees the play so well and is so instinctual that as he adds size and speed, he could be a tackling machine at the next level. He gets skinny when he needs to, takes on blockers well and always seems to take the right angle to the football. He’s a sure tackler and wraps up well and I like the way he drops into coverage, as well.

Henrich could be one of those guys, like a poor man’s Luke Kuechly, who makes more plays because he knows where the football is going to be before it’s snapped. I was a big reason he moved up so much into the Rivals250, and he could end up being a Rivals100 guy after an in-person evaluation. That’s the one thing holding him back: We want to see him in person.

HELMHOLDT'S TAKE