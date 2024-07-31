Rising 2026 OL Hudson Parliament reflects on latest Nebraska visit
It's been a transformative summer for 2026 Brandon (S.D) Valley offensive lineman Hudson Parliament, who's nearly doubled his number of offers over the last two months. The likes of Nebraska, Iowa,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news