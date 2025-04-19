Matt Rhule trying to build Big Ten contender, balance in-state recruiting

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule sees the rising interest from regional programs in in-state recruits. Programs like Missouri, Kansas State and Iowa have offered in-state prospects before the Huskers have. Iowa State holds six commits from the state, headlined by Millard (Neb.) South quarterback Jett Thomalla.

To this point in his tenure at Nebraska, Rhule has signed over 20 in-state recruits on scholarship or as walk-ons, and found contributors like Gunnar Gottula, Donovan Jones and Jaylen Lloyd, who has since transferred to Oklahoma State.