Reserve Nebraska linebacker Jackson Hannah enters the transfer portal

Nebraska linebacker Jackson Hannah has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Tennessee native saw 78 snaps on special teams over 12 games in 2021, and he also played five snaps at linebacker vs. Fordham according to PFF.

Hannah redshirted in 2019 and did not see a snap of action during the shortened 2020 COVID season.

He will still have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The former four-star was regarded as one of the top linebackers in the entire Southeast back in high school, but things seemed to never click for him during his time at NU.