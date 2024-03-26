Advertisement
Report: Blaise Keita enters the transfer portal

Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
@Steve_Marik
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.

Nebraska center Blaise Keita has entered his name in the transfer portal, per a report.

Keita, a 6-foot-11, 257-pounder from Mali, spent the past two seasons at Nebraska, though his time in Lincoln was marred by injury.

Keita missed all of 2023-24 as he rehabbed offseason ankle surgery. In 2022-23, Keita averaged 2.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while playing in 21 games with five starts.

Keita is the third Husker from the 2023-24 team to enter the portal following the season, joining redshirt freshman guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. and true freshman guard Eli Rice.

Keita's departure leaves Nebraska without a true center on its roster.

There are now four open scholarship spots available for the 2024-25 team. Here's how the roster breakdown shakes out for next season:

Nebraska's projected 2024-25 roster breakdown
Class Guard Forward Center

Senior

CJ Wilcher

Ahron Ulis

Brice Williams

Rienk Mast

Juwan Gary


Junior

Jamarques Lawrence

^ Sam Hoiberg

^ Jeffrey Grace III



Sophomore

^Cale Jacobsen

Matar Diop

^Henry Burt

Freshman

Nick Janowski

Braden Frager
* = Redshirt Freshman ; ^ = Walk-on
