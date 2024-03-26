Report: Blaise Keita enters the transfer portal
Nebraska center Blaise Keita has entered his name in the transfer portal, per a report.
Keita, a 6-foot-11, 257-pounder from Mali, spent the past two seasons at Nebraska, though his time in Lincoln was marred by injury.
Keita missed all of 2023-24 as he rehabbed offseason ankle surgery. In 2022-23, Keita averaged 2.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while playing in 21 games with five starts.
Keita is the third Husker from the 2023-24 team to enter the portal following the season, joining redshirt freshman guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. and true freshman guard Eli Rice.
Keita's departure leaves Nebraska without a true center on its roster.
There are now four open scholarship spots available for the 2024-25 team. Here's how the roster breakdown shakes out for next season:
|Class
|Guard
|Forward
|Center
|
Senior
|
CJ Wilcher
|
Rienk Mast
|
|
Junior
|
Jamarques Lawrence
|
|
|
Sophomore
|
^Cale Jacobsen
|
Matar Diop
|
Freshman
|
Nick Janowski
|
Braden Frager
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)