There was a point back in January where Tyjon Lindsey was lying in a hospital bed questioning whether he still wanted to be a Nebraska Cornhusker. After missing his entire senior high school season to injury and then putting together an underwhelming freshman campaign at NU, Lindsey’s luck got even worse when he was hospitalized for a full week with rhabdomyolysis - a potentially fatal condition he suffered during the first week of winter conditioning. The former four-star recruit out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman was already doubting if he had made the right choice coming to Lincoln even before his football career nearly came to a sudden end in his first few days with a new coaching staff. As it turned out, though, that scary week in the hospital was exactly what Lindsey needed to realize he was in exactly the right place. “It took a lot of buying in, because me being in the hospital, I felt like (Nebraska’s coaches) didn’t know what they were doing,” Lindsey said. “They just told me, ‘Trust the process, trust the process.’ And I just sat in the hospital thinking this might be a major setback for a comeback. But I bought into it… "I love the strength and conditioning coaches, especially Coach (Zach) Duval. He’s always there for me, not only for my physical health, but for my mental health.”

It wasn’t just Duval who immediately reached out to Lindsey. New head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters did all they could to help Lindsey through his recovery, and that did more in building a bridge of trust than they ever could have imagined. “Scott Frost called me instantly and just said, ‘If you’re going through anything just let me know,’” Lindsey said. “Troy Walters, he noticed it instantly because I’m always in his office, and he talks to me every day. We talk about life. “I have a lot of trust issues, so with him being a new coach and all that, it took me a while to get comfortable with him. But when I realized he was really trying to be in my life and be that guy who would help me mentally, I knew I could tell him whatever I needed to and it helped me feel loved. "These guys are really here to help us not only on the field, but off the field.” By the time Lindsey was finally released from the hospital, he had lost 20 pounds off of his already slight frame. But because of the relationships he was able to build with his new coaches during his ordeal, Lindsey returned to NU’s winter strength and conditioning program full-speed ahead. He’s now replaced 10 pounds of self-described bad weight with 10 pounds of lean muscle, and he’s cut his body fat down about five percent. Now he feels healthier and more explosive than he has in years, and it’s showing each time he takes the practice field this spring. “I’m very excited about Tyjon,” Walters said. “He really fits what we’re trying to do. He’s versatile, so he can play in the slot, he can play outside, he can play running back; he’s dynamic, he’s got great football IQ, so he kind of understands how to run routes, how to get open, how to utilize his size to his advantage. “He’s going to be a weapon in this offense. He’s just got to keep growing and keep learning and stay disciplined, and the sky’s the limit for him.”