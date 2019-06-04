Redshirt freshman defensive back C.J. Smith has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

HuskerOnline confirmed the news on Monday from an NU spokesperson. The 6-foot-2, 205 pound Smith saw action in two games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Northwestern.

Smith becomes the fifth scholarship player that has left NU since the end of spring practice, joining punter Caleb Lightbourn, defensive back Cam Jones and linebackers Breon Dixon and Quayshon Alexander.

Counting the anticipated arrival of junior college defensive lineman Jakheem Green, NU now sits at 81 scholarship players heading into the 2019 season with Smith's departure.