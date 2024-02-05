Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
Welcome to the Recruiting Rundown! No matter what time of year it is, there are always things to talk about with Nebraska football recruiting. Here, we’ll take a look at the most significant things that happened with the Huskers this week in recruiting: Notable new offers, top school lists, visits and more inside info from the recruiting trail.
This week, it’s all about the quarterbacks. We take a look at some of the Huskers’ most interesting targets to watch in the Class of 2025.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.