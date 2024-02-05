Welcome to the Recruiting Rundown! No matter what time of year it is, there are always things to talk about with Nebraska football recruiting. Here, we’ll take a look at the most significant things that happened with the Huskers this week in recruiting: Notable new offers, top school lists, visits and more inside info from the recruiting trail.

This week, it’s all about the quarterbacks. We take a look at some of the Huskers’ most interesting targets to watch in the Class of 2025.