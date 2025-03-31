Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects mulling options after critical visits

Carson Sneed (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

More news and rumors keep coming in and it’s time for another Recruiting Rumor Mill. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, USC, Michigan State and Duke round out Abrams’ top 10, which doesn’t really give too much light into his favorites but the Crimson Tide will be one of them. The four-star linebacker from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh sees Alabama as an “NFL factory." He loved the preparation in the meetings, his interactions with coach Kalen DeBoer and especially position coach Chuck Morrell, as the Crimson Tide might have the edge right now.

Ohio State, Miami and USC are the three front-runners for Akih and even if Ohio State is going to be tough to beat, the Hurricanes definitely look like No. 2 on the list – if not higher. The Delaware (Ohio) Rutherford B. Hayes four-star running back absolutely loved his trip there last week from the massive offensive line, to the weather, to how coach Mario Cristobal runs the program. Miami will be tough to turn down in his recruitment.

A recent visit to Duke where Bah met with coach Manny Diaz and had a “great meeting” with assistants Gabe Infante and Alex Devine has pushed the Blue Devils right to the top of his list. The Germantown, Tenn., defensive tackle has Duke at No. 1 but Iowa, NC State, Georgia Tech and others also stand out. A visit to North Carolina also went well but he didn’t meet with coach Bill Belichick so the jury is still out there.

USC has become a major contender for the high three-star defensive back from Las Vegas (Nev.) Faith Lutheran especially after his recent visit for spring practice where he hit it off with the coaching staff and loved the plans for the new facility. The Trojans have emerged as a real player but Arizona, Iowa, Texas A&M, Arizona State and Utah are also up there.

Oregon had been the program to beat in Dixon-Wyatt’s recruitment but after spending time in Columbus over the last few days, Ohio State has moved to the top. The four-star receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei got a clear message from coach Ryan Day and position coach Brian Hartline: That he’s a must-get player.

Texas A&M has been named Edwards’ leader and the Aggies have only solidified that top spot after his recent visit to College Station. What the five-star safety from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances loved the most was how coach Mike Elko was very involved and hands-on in the defensive meetings and playing for him would be a huge draw. Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee and others are heavily involved.

Months ago, Ole Miss and Cal had emerged as the two top contenders for the four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., but things have changed. Stanford, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Cal and Indiana are the six to watch and the word is that even though coach Troy Taylor was fired, Fahey is still heavily interested in the Cardinal and has faith that general manager Andrew Luck will find the right replacement.

North Carolina, Wisconsin, SMU, Baylor and TCU are the standouts for Johnson right now but he has a big group of visits planned starting with being at USC over the weekend. A recent trip to Chapel Hill went incredibly well as he loved the town but loved the coaches even more as they “act like brothers toward each other” and mesh together so well. If the Tar Heels win out, meeting coach Bill Belichick could be a big reason since it was a “surreal moment” for him.

During a recent visit over to Miami, the four-star defensive tackle from Miami Northwestern loved how the defense was flying around the field and the pitch from the coaching staff is that he should commit and be a part of it all. There’s a compelling case for the Hurricanes but Georgia, Florida and Syracuse are also making a big impact in his recruitment.

The four-star receiver from Niceville, Fla., committed to Ole Miss in November and he’s sticking with the Rebels so far but others are coming – and Legree is listening. Legree will visit Florida State on April 3 (just two hours away) and then will see Florida two days later and then head to Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Seminoles and the Gators should be watched but Legree hasn’t hinted at a flip yet.

Florida State, Auburn and Pitt have been the three standouts for the four-star offensive lineman but once Georgia offered in recent weeks the Bulldogs have shot right to the top. During a recent visit, the Albany (Ga.) Westover School standout loved the culture and the standard in Athens. Georgia has always been one of his favorites.

Clemson, Florida State, Texas and South Carolina are the front-runners for the high four-star cornerback and a recent visit to Tallahassee definitely helped the Seminoles. A highlight was breaking down film with coach Mike Norvell and position coach Patrick Surtain Sr. but the best part was listening to NFL players talk about their experience at FSU and what it meant to them to play there.

Notre Dame not only impressed Robertson during a recent visit but The Grotto and other areas blew away the 2027 high three-star defensive tackle from Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove as the Irish have jumped out as one early favorite. The history, the tradition and how the coaches love him in the trenches all stood out as LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami and many others also interest him.

A recent visit to Ole Miss has definitely intrigued Sneed a lot and the Rebels have “shot up in my rankings for sure” as the Tennessee commit looks at others. Ole Miss is now a very serious player for the Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end. He's also looking at Colorado, UCLA, Miami and North Carolina.

It’s down to Miami and Florida State for the three-star offensive lineman from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles and he just had an excellent visit with the Seminoles. Sparks respected the intensity and hunger around the team to get back to elite status and the message was clear from the coaches: If you’re not ready to work and win at everything then don’t come. Sparks loved the message.

Nebraska looks to be in very good shape with the 2027 four-star quarterback from Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic and might have only extended its lead after a multi-day trip to Lincoln late last week. Taylor loved the sports broadcasting program there, his relationship with Dana Holgorsen and Glenn Thomas is strong and the love he gets from everyone in the state is above and beyond. LSU is right there as well and Alabama is making a late push as well.

Miami is the top program for the 2027 three-star defensive tackle from Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton especially after his recent visit to Coral Gables and it certainly doesn’t hurt that his teammate, Javian Mallory, just committed there. The family feel, the opportunity to have everything close to home and the coaching staff’s message that it wants him all are playing a big role.

The four-star defensive back from La Verne (Calif.) Damien loved his recent visit to Texas A&M and it was sold on him that a lot of California kids are now on the roster. That could be compelling to Williams but USC looks to be the team to beat. Oregon, Washington, Auburn and UCLA also high on the list.