Recruiting Rumor Mill: High-profile prospects return from big visits

A ton of news and rumors are coming out in the last few days including over the biggest weekend of the college football season. Here’s the latest from Rivals recruiting national director Adam Gorney.

The 2026 four-star cornerback from Carrollton, Ga., has been committed to Alabama since May but he was recently at Ohio State and over the weekend Barney took a visit to Georgia and seemed to really really love it. KJ Bolden getting his first interception was big and that told Barney he could play as a freshman if he goes in and does the right things. It’s also possibly becoming a bigger draw that he could stay closer to home and play for the Dawgs. Barney remains committed to the Crimson Tide but he’s still investigating all options.

After an “amazing” experience at Tennessee in its overtime thriller over Florida, the Volunteers are the front-runner in Bowman’s recruitment. It’s still early for the 2027 athlete from Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy standout with Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Miami, Vanderbilt and Missouri also high but Tennessee is No. 1.

USC, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida and Miami are others involved in Conroy’s recruitment and while the 2026 high three-star offensive guard loved his visit to Michigan earlier this season, he is still Ohio State’s to lose. The Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius standout had another outstanding time during a recent visit to Columbus and the Buckeyes are definitely looking strong at this point.

Texas is not only becoming one of the top programs for the 2027 five-star receiver but maybe the team to beat for him as he was at the Red River Rivalry and saw the Longhorns’ dominant performance over Oklahoma. He “kind of expected” that outcome and the DeSoto, Texas, standout be “surprised” if the Longhorns don’t win it all this season. LSU and many others are also high on the list.

The 2026 four-star safety from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is still working on his top list but a recent visit to Florida State continues to solidify the Seminoles’ position on his list - even through all the losses. More than anything, Fort saw FSU’s culture still intact and that’s what stood out most to him on the visit along with the coaches’ desire to get this thing turned around as fast as possible.

Penn State might be really tough to beat for the 2026 high three-star linebacker from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic but a recent visit to Nebraska does have him thinking a little bit. Gatten loved the “electric” atmosphere in Lincoln and the coaching staff impressed him as the Nittany Lions, Duke, West Virginia, Pitt and Oklahoma are also high on the list.

The message from Florida State’s coaches to Hall during a recent visit was that he’s a “high priority” for them and that they’re focused on getting guys who can impact the culture and program right away. That meant a lot to the 2026 four-star safety from Milton, Fla., as the Seminoles have always been a top team for him and could be really tough to beat. Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Washington, Michigan and Tennessee are on the list.

Being back at LSU and seeing the Tigers win that thriller over Ole Miss definitely made a big impression on the 2027 four-star tight end from Ruston, La., as the LSU coaches told him he could be “the next big thing” in Baton Rouge. That made a major impression on Hudson, who has the Tigers very high on his list as Texas A&M is the other main contender right now.

USC definitely has Fa’alave-Johnson’s attention early on especially after a recent visit where he learned more about the program’s history and then Oregon and Oklahoma are two others to watch with Alabama also reaching out recently. A visit to Washington for its win over Michigan made a big impact on the 2027 four-star running back from San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine as the atmosphere was top-notch, he loved the fans and the staff is going to make him an even bigger priority moving forward.

UCF remains a very strong contender for the 2026 high three-star safety as he has phenomenal relationships with many coaches in Orlando but a recent visit to Florida State definitely has caught his attention as well. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout was back in Tallahassee recently and he liked no matter how much the Seminoles are struggling this season that the fans have kept positive energy. It could be an in-state battle for Jones but he wants to take a bunch more visits before making a decision.

The three-star defensive end from Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson committed to Vanderbilt in June and only days after the biggest win in program history, Lawson backed off his pledge to the Commodores. The word now is that Auburn and Colorado are standing out most in his recruitment with Georgia State also very much involved, too.

Parker’s recruitment is just getting heated up but Kansas State has really caught his eye the most so far. The 2026 receiver from Tecumseh (Kan.) Shawnee Heights has the Wildcats out in front but a recent visit to Iowa State really impressed him as well. Not only the Cyclones’ undefeated record but the discipline they play with stands out a lot to Parker early on.

Oregon remains very high on Phillips’ list and the word is that the 2026 high three-star linebacker from Ventura, Calif., is going to head back home and talk things over with his family because the Ducks are the major contender in his recruitment. Game-day visits to Wisconsin, Washington, Oklahoma, Cal and Florida State are still planned but Oregon has taken another step ahead in his recruitment.

While Saryon wouldn’t say Washington is the top team in his recruitment (Oregon also stands high for him) the 2026 receiver from Seattle (Wash.) Evergreen does have the Huskies in his top two especially after visiting recently. Saryon not only hit it off with the coaches but also many players on the team and the message before the Michigan game that stood out was that any team that plays Washington will have to prove they’re better, nothing will come easy. Colorado State and Washington State have also offered in the last few days.

Washington is definitely one of the front-runners in Schwerzel’s recruitment and his recent visit for the Michigan win only solidified the Huskies high on his list as he loved UDub’s will to win and the energy inside the stadium. Playing at home could be a draw to the 2026 high three-star defensive end from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea but USC, UCLA, Texas A&M, Stanford, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are also up there.

The 2027 running back from Madison (Miss.) Madison Central couldn’t make a recent Texas A&M game but he absolutely loves the blocking scheme for the Aggies, thinks Le’Veon Moss is a beast and has a great relationship with position coach Trooper Taylor. A visit to Texas A&M should happen soon. Over the weekend, Stephen was at the LSU/Ole Miss game as the Rebels have been one of the early standouts in his recruitment along with Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State and others.

There were a lot of highlights for the five-star defensive lineman during his visit to Oregon over the weekend but the main ones were having dinner with coach Dan Lanning and his family, getting to sit in on defensive meetings and meeting some prominent alumni. The message was made clear to Stewart over the weekend that he is Oregon’s “top priority” and that they have a plan mapped out for him as a player, a person and a brand. LSU is going to be tough to beat with USC and Ohio State high as well.

Oklahoma has been the team to beat in Swanson’s early recruitment but the 2027 four-star offensive tackle from Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff has moved Texas way up his list after seeing the two at the Red River Rivalry. The feeling is that Texas’ win “definitely helps” the Longhorns in Swanson’s recruitment as he got to see coach Steve Sarkisian work “his magic” in a convincing win over the Sooners.

Oregon and Utah have been the mainstays in Tafa’s recruitment and despite intending to be at Washington’s game against Michigan, a family emergency came up so he couldn’t make it to Seattle. Still, the 2026 high three-star offensive lineman from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon plans to be at a Huskies game soon as those three stand out most with Miami, Arkansas and Cal rounding out his top list.