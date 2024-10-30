Recruiting Mailbag: Most important visitors, offer watch and more

in other news
WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss
Presser videos as Dylan Raiola, Tony White and Marcus Satterfield review NU's loss at Ohio State, preview UCLA and more.
Ranking Nebraska's remaining high school and transfer portal needs
Ranking Nebraska's remaining recruiting needs to address via high school recruiting and the transfer portal
The Checkdown: Nebraska exposes Ohio State, wham and traps help run game
This week's Checkdown takes a detailed look at what stood out from Nebraska's 21-17 loss at Ohio State.
Rhule addresses officiating as B1G acknowledges wrong call in OSU-Nebraska
Matt Rhule addressed the problems with Big Ten officiating and replay reviews in the Ohio State-Nebraska game.
Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was asked about his offense's screen game, which hasn't been good this season.
