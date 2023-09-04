Recruiting Blitz: Reacting to Minnesota loss, Deion Sanders, Westside stars
Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:
00:00 - Intro
00:45 - Minnesota Recap
07:28 - What recruits wanted to see in Minnesota game
10:55 - True freshman standouts for Nebraska
14:45 - How does 2024 class fit Nebraska's needs?
19:22 - Reaction to Colorado's win over TCU
23:41 - Thoughts on Colorado's use of transfer portal
27:13 - Impressions of Omaha Westside football
29:23 - Closing thoughts
