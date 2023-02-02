Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

For this episode we focused on wrapping up the 2023 recruiting class with a peek ahead to the 2024 cycle with questions from our Insider's Board. Some of the topics we covered in the bonus episode were:

>> Gut reaction to the recruiting class as a whole

>> Biggest recruiting win for Nebraska in the class?

>> Biggest recruiting loss/miss for Nebraska in the signing class?

>> Assigning a letter grade to Matt Rhule & his staff for how they did.

>> Are there any holes in the class? Positions they could potentially continue to add via the portal or otherwise?

>> Strongest position group haul in the class?

>> Greg's personal favorite recruit you got to cover in the cycle.

>> Insider's Board Q&A.

Check out the full video podcast the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.