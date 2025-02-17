Recruiting Blitz: Latest on top Midwest targets with Greg Smith

The two discuss Nebraska's placement in the top five for an elite 2027 quarterback before discussing the latest with a handful of 2026 four-star prospects in the state of Missouri. Chicago is an area of interest for the Huskers in the 2026 cycle and Smith discusses where Rhule and Co. stand for two four-stars on each side of the line, as well as an exciting two-sport athlete that recently included Nebraska in his top schools

In this week's episode of Recruiting Blitz, Rivals National Analyst Greg Smith joins Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese to discuss Nebraska's top Midwest targets.

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel