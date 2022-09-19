Welcome to the Recruiting Blitz, where senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith will discuss a hot topic in recruiting each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is always a lot happening with recruiting so it’s easy for things to fall through the cracks.

There is a lot wrong on the defensive side of the football for Nebraska right now.

You don’t need me to tell you that basic fact, and it was confirmed on Sunday with the news of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander being relieved of his duties. How did it get here though? Like many things in life, there isn’t just one thing that got us here. Let’s dive into it.

The Huskers have recruited pretty well since the 2018 class on paper. Here are the rankings from 2018-2022:

· 2018: 21st

· 2019: 15th

· 2020: 17th

· 2021: 18th

· 2022: 41st