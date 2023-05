Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Daniel Kaelin's impact on Nebraska's future offense

>> What the Huskers are getting in Tyler Knaak and why he's important

>> Takeaways from a weekend of Greg attending camps

RELATED: Blackshirt Breakdown: Daniel Kaelin | New FutureCasts ahead of June official visits