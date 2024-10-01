In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, we close out the notebook on our time at Lee's Summit North seeing Nebraska four-star wide receiver commit Isaiah Mozee and three-star defensive line target Ka'Mori Moore, who recently backed off his longtime commitment to Oklahoma.

Then, we offer an early preview of visitors expected in attendance to see Nebraska take on Rutgers on Saturday, headlined by two top 2026 targets in the region. To close, we turn the page to the 2027 quarterback board. With Nebraska securing quarterback commits in 2025 and 2026, quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas can get a head start on finding the Huskers' 2027 quarterback. The Huskers have a handful of offers out already in 2027 and have a local quarterback on their radar worth noting.