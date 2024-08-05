In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Tim Verghese is joined by Rivals Midwest Regional Analyst Greg Smith to discuss the latest in Nebraska recruiting





The two first discuss the latest with elite 2025 four-star wide receiver target Michael Terry following his visit last week. The four-star is closing in on a decision and the two discuss where things are trending with Oregon, Texas and Nebraska still in the mix. The two then briefly discuss the latest with five-star offensive tackle target David Sanders Jr., as the Huskers look to close the gap on Tennesseee and Ohio State in the final days of his recruitment. The two discuss two other 2025 targets still on the board and close the show with a rundown of the some top 2026 Midwest targets to get familiar with, as the staff looks to turn the page to the next cycle this fall.