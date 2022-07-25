Some high school football teams around the state are known for certain things. It’s good to have an identity. You know what type of action you’ll see when you go to an Omaha Skutt, Creighton Prep or Lincoln Southeast game. One team that certainly has an identity is Bellevue West.

The Thunderbirds are known for its high-powered offenses coached by Mike Huffman. You might be surprised to hear him immediately mention physicality when thinking about how his team performed during summer camp.