Just one week remains until Nebraska football finally puts this long offseason to bed and gets Year 2 of the Matt Rhule Era underway with kickoff against UTEP next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on FOX).

As the Huskers grind through the final set of practices in preparation for the Miners – and the Colorado Buffs for their national spotlight game in Week 2 – the Inside Nebraska staff previews the season with our post-camp takes.

Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Tim Verghese each offer up one bold take, one breakout player and give their official, on-paper record predictions for the Huskers' 2024 season.