It was billed all week, all season, as the Match of the Century. It delivered. Nebraska volleyball took down Wisconsin in the two juggernaut programs' No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown on Saturday night in Lincoln.

In a game that got the Saturday night primetime treatment from Big Ten Network, the No. 1 Badgers and No. 2 Huskers served up an absolute thriller in five sets in the biggest match of the year in the sport.

The Huskers (19-0) will be the country's new No. 1-ranked team after taking down the Badgers (18-1) in front of a record sold-out crowd at the Devaney Center.

It came down to the wire as Nebraska closed out the fifth-and-final set with a 15-13 win to set off fireworks – real and metaphorical – inside and outside of the Huskers' home arena.

