Rapid Recap: Rhule, Nebraska now planning spring game scrimmage

The two discuss the departure of punter Jack McCallister, who was added out of the portal in winter from Washington and what it means for special teams moving forward. The two also discuss Rhule's decision to reverse course and play a spring game scrimmage. To close, the two discuss their thoughts on Justin Evans and Keon Davis' first time at the podium, plus first impressions of transfer linebacker Marques Watson-Trent

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik discuss their takeaways from Matt Rhule's press conference Thursday, April 17.

