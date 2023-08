Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith give their thoughts on Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team's third open practice of fall camp, and they break down post-practice interviews with Rhule, tight ends coach Josh Martin, tight end Thomas Fidone, running back Anthony Grant and offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili.

Watch their breakdown in the video above, listen in the links below on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and be sure to subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our video content.