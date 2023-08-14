Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith give their analysis and takeaways from Monday's media availability following the 13th practice of Nebraska football fall camp.

The press conference featured offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, receivers coach Garret McGuire, quarterback Jeff Sims and receivers Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, Alex Bullock and Ty Hahn.

The guys break down how Sims has continued to evolve as one of the program's core leaders, the growing chemistry between Sims and receiver Billy Kemp IV, and they also name one freshman receiver set to emerge in his first season.

