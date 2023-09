Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith recap the latest Nebraska football Game Week press conference featuring offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White.

Frustrations are building as Satterfield's offense is working to win its side of the country's worst turnover margin and match the strong start from White's defense. The guys break it all down heading into the home opener against Northern Illinois.

