Nebraska football wrapped up its fifth spring practice on Thursday, and afterward several Huskers broke down the first-third of spring ball.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese break down the latest Husker press conference featuring OC Marcus Satterfield, QB coach Glen Thomas and the first media appearance of the spring from QBs Dylan Raiola, Heinrich Haarberg and Daniel Kaelin.

They discuss the Huskers' goal to create more explosive plays in the passing game, the continually rising stock of redshirt freshman receiver Demitrius Bell and Nebraska's offense having "some juice on the edges."

Watch their video analysis above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team.

