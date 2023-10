CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and football beat writer Steve Marik break down Nebraska football's 20-7 road win over Illinois on Friday night.

They give their analysis on how pivotal the Huskers' win was, the importance of their response following the Michigan beatdown and more on the team's performance in the post-Illinois edition of Rapid Recap.

Watch their breakdown in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. You can also listen to their analysis on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

