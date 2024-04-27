Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down the 2024 Nebraska football spring game where fans and media got their first glimpse of five-star freshman QB Dylan Raiola and other new Huskers.

They take a rapid-fire dive into the traits Raiola showcased that make him a future pro prospect and the NFL-style offense he will be running in the fall – which Nebraska gave us a glimpse into on Saturday. Plus, they share their biggest takeaways on some more spring game standouts including WRs Jaylen Lloyd, Jacory Barney Jr., Isaiah Neyor and Janiran Bonner on offense and the budding chemistry between young DBs Dwight Bootle II and Ethan Nation.

Watch Zack and Tim's video analysis in the link above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team. Listen to the audio version of Rapid Recap on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below.

=================================

RELATED:

>> Snap Judgments: Flashes of explosive offense, Raiola as star at spring game

>> Five standouts from Husker Spring Game

>> Two potential starters suffer "significant" injuries on Saturday

>> GALLERY: Recruits take in 2024 Red-White Game