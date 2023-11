MADISON, Wisc. – Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and beat writer Steve Marik break down Nebraska football's 24-17 overtime loss to Wisconsin on Saturday night from Camp Randall Stadium.

It was the Huskers' third straight loss – each coming by one score – this season, their seventh straight loss in overtime since 2014 and 10th straight loss to the Badgers. This one was defined by time mismanagement and a frustrating, confusing shift from being aggressive to being conservative and back again, which spoiled a stellar performance from starting QB Chubba Purdy.

