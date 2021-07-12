Ranking the Big Ten: Inside Linebackers

After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. More importantly, who will be putting on the most impressive performances? We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the inside linebackers. Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | OG | OT | C | DE | DT | OLB

1. Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn is the top lineside linebacker in the Big Ten heading into the 2021 season. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound 'backer had an impressive sophomore season before a shortened 2020 season, and he's ready to get back to a normal season. Sanborn's PFF grade's most improved from 2019 to 2020 and will likely continue to climb in 2021. His defense grade of 83.1 was the third-highest of the Big Ten linebackers and his run defense grade, which improved 28 points, was also the third-highest. Sanborn's tackling grade improved 30 points to 67.7. The only grade of Sanborn's that decreased was his pass coverage grade which sank from 83.8 to 63.2. If he can get that grade up, Sanborn's scores will be very impressive in 2021. The former four-star recorded 21 quarterback pressures (the second most in 2020), 39 tackles, 24 stops, one forced fumble, an interception, and a pass breakup in seven games in 2020. Sanborn will have an even more impressive stat line in 2021.

2. Jake Hansen, Illinois

Illinois inside linebacker Jake Hansen is working his way to having the most career forced fumbles in Illinois history. He currently has 10 and is behind Fighting Illini legends Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11). Last season, Hansen had four straight games where he forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and caught an interception. So he is on track to becoming the forced fumble record holder. The former two-star led the Big Ten linebackers with a PFF tackle grade of 90.8 and had the fourth-highest pass-rush grade (86.4). Hansen had 56 tackles, three sacks, 30 stops, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions in eight games in 2020. With another incredible season, Hansen could stamp his name at the top of Illinois's record books.

3. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

The second Wisconsin Badger on this list is junior Leo Chenal, who is looking to build on a promising sophomore season where he started eight games in 2020 and scored high on PFF's grades. Chenal's 90.5 pass-rush grade was the highest of the Big Ten inside linebackers. His defensive grade of 82.2 was the fifth-highest among linebackers, and his run defense grade of 80.3 ranked No. 6. In 2020, Chenal had 16 quarterback pressures, including three sacks, 32 tackles, 24 stops, one forced fumble, a pass breakup, and an interception. His efforts made his pass-rush grade jump nearly 30 points, and his tackle grade improve from 44.8 to 69.1. Chenal was named a preseason second-team All-Big Ten by PFF and has all the makings to finish the season with that honor.

4. Josh Ross, Michigan

Michigan inside linebacker Josh Ross is back for his final year as a Wolverine and, based on his track record, his best season in blue and yellow. In 2020, Ross ranked No. 9 in the tackling grade with a 78.3, which improved 20 points from 2019. His run defense score jumped 27 points to 71.1, and his pass-rush and defense grade also improved roughly eight points. Ross's coverage grade dipped from 72.7 to 51.9, but he'll be in the top performance in Big Ten football if he can get this grade up. During his fourth season in 2020, Ross recorded 36 tackles, 14 stops, four quarterback pressures, and one interception against Minnesota in Michigan's first game of the season. The 2020 season was Ross's first 'full' season of starts, and he will blossom with more experience as the starter and more time to settle into a season.

5. Luke Reimer, Nebraska