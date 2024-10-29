Ranking Nebraska's remaining high school and transfer portal needs

Advertisement

in other news

Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley

Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley

Notes and Observations on 2026 Nebraska LB target Kasen Thomas and a 2026 defensive lineman to get on your radar

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT

Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT

MJ Sherman and Malcolm Hartzog spoke with the media following Saturday's loss at No. 4 Ohio State.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State

CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State

Analysis and postgame reaction as Zack Carpenter breaks down the Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State

Nebraska-Ohio State postgame press conference with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers.

 • Jansen Coburn
Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more

Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more

Nebraska postgame notes, player milestones, records and more from the Huskers' loss at Ohio State.

 • Zack Carpenter

in other news

Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley

Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley

Notes and Observations on 2026 Nebraska LB target Kasen Thomas and a 2026 defensive lineman to get on your radar

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT

Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT

MJ Sherman and Malcolm Hartzog spoke with the media following Saturday's loss at No. 4 Ohio State.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State

CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State

Analysis and postgame reaction as Zack Carpenter breaks down the Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
Ranking Nebraska's remaining high school and transfer portal needs
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement