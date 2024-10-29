Ranking Nebraska's remaining high school and transfer portal needs

in other news
Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley
Notes and Observations on 2026 Nebraska LB target Kasen Thomas and a 2026 defensive lineman to get on your radar
Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT
MJ Sherman and Malcolm Hartzog spoke with the media following Saturday's loss at No. 4 Ohio State.
CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State
Analysis and postgame reaction as Zack Carpenter breaks down the Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State
Nebraska-Ohio State postgame press conference with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers.
Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more
Nebraska postgame notes, player milestones, records and more from the Huskers' loss at Ohio State.
