Quick Hits from Matt Rhule's Introductory Press Conference
Newly-hired Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met the local media for the first time Monday afternoon.
Rhule's plane first touched down in Lincoln Monday morning and the coach was seen inside Memorial Stadium taking pictures with family members at around noon.
Rhule is known as a program builder, taking on tough jobs at both Temple and Baylor and improving both. Now he's hoping to do it for a third time at Nebraska.
The press conference was held in the Hawks Championship Center, right next to the stadium where Rhule will be coaching.
Quick hits from Trev Alberts
>> Trev Alberts calls Rhule "one of the best out there" for head coaches.
>> Alberts thanks Mickey Joseph for his work as interim head coach. Alberts had respect for Joseph before giving him the interim tag, but has even more after watching how hard he worked for the football program.
>> Alberts thanks his family, administration and everyone for being patient with the search. "I think it was the longest search in the history of Nebraska athletics," he said.
>> Alberts said he talked to 13 coaches during the search. "I learned a lot during that process," he said. Alberts called Rhule option 1A.
>> Alberts said the search involved analytics of successful Big Ten programs. It was a useful tool that was used, he said.
>> Alberts said he wants the program to get back to playing physical football.
>> Alberts said he wanted a process-oriented coach. Details matter, he said. USC and UCLA, and perhaps others, are going to be joining the conference. That means good coaches are being added. Rhule is one of them.
>> "Husker Nation is being you," Alberts told Rhule from the podium.
Quick hits from Rhule
>> Rhule starts out with a quick story. It was 1983 and he was 11-years-old and a die-hard Penn State football fan. Penn State lost to Nebraska, and Rhule was crying because of it. He wound up walking on at Penn State playing linebacker.
Rhule said he was crying once again, but this time because his wife, Julie, said Nebraska was the right fit for the Rhules.
>> Rhule said it wouldn't be possible without Ted Carter, Alberts and his wife, Angie. Rhule found the leadership and alignment and he was looking for.
>> Can Nebraska get back to where it wants to be? "We can absolutely do it," Rhule said.
>> Rhule said he's going to rip off his suit after he's doing with the media obligations and start recruiting and coaching this evening.
>> Rhule wants to embrace everything with the state and its football program. "This is exactly the right place and right time," he said.
>> Rhule wants to build a team that's tough and hard-working. The price of glory is paved at practice at 6 a.m. and on the recruiting trail.
>> Rhule appreciates that people from all over the state spend money to come watch his team play. "You can certainly be a team people are proud to watch," he said.
>> Rhule said he's going to build an old-school team. Not a fancy spread. He doesn't believe you can win games unless you win the line of scrimmage.
>> Rhule wants to let fans know he's not going to live in seclusion. He's going to go out to restaurants and be visible in the community.
>> Rhule said he wouldn't be here at this moment without the players from Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
>> Any times things got difficult in the negotiation process, Rhule said his wife wold remind him of Carter and Alberts.
>> Rhule says if you can't play defense in the Big Ten, you're going to get run off the field in 3-4 games every season.
>> Rhule said he wants to heavily recruit Texas, New Jersey and Florida, among other areas of the country. The coach also added that he's been impressed with the in-state talent in Nebraska.
>> Rhule wants his assistant coaches who go see multiple recruits per day, not just a "celebrity" coach who only goes to see one kid on a trip.
>> Rhule likes the old-school mentality of developing players, where you push them at practice.
>> In terms of a timeline to winning, Rhule learned to be careful of expectations to win right away at Carolina.