Newly-hired Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met the local media for the first time Monday afternoon. Rhule's plane first touched down in Lincoln Monday morning and the coach was seen inside Memorial Stadium taking pictures with family members at around noon. Rhule is known as a program builder, taking on tough jobs at both Temple and Baylor and improving both. Now he's hoping to do it for a third time at Nebraska. The press conference was held in the Hawks Championship Center, right next to the stadium where Rhule will be coaching.

Quick hits from Trev Alberts

>> Trev Alberts calls Rhule "one of the best out there" for head coaches. >> Alberts thanks Mickey Joseph for his work as interim head coach. Alberts had respect for Joseph before giving him the interim tag, but has even more after watching how hard he worked for the football program. >> Alberts thanks his family, administration and everyone for being patient with the search. "I think it was the longest search in the history of Nebraska athletics," he said. >> Alberts said he talked to 13 coaches during the search. "I learned a lot during that process," he said. Alberts called Rhule option 1A. >> Alberts said the search involved analytics of successful Big Ten programs. It was a useful tool that was used, he said. >> Alberts said he wants the program to get back to playing physical football. >> Alberts said he wanted a process-oriented coach. Details matter, he said. USC and UCLA, and perhaps others, are going to be joining the conference. That means good coaches are being added. Rhule is one of them. >> "Husker Nation is being you," Alberts told Rhule from the podium.

Quick hits from Rhule