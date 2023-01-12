Two Nebraska football assistants took to the podium on Thursday at Memorial Stadium in EJ Barthel and Evan Cooper. Barthel was tabbed by head coach Matt Rhule to coach the Husker running backs while Cooper will lead the defensive backs. Both coaches have worked for Rhule at previous stops — Barthel at and the NFL's Carolina Panthers, Cooper at Temple, Baylor and Panthers — while Cooper played for Rhule at Temple. Barthel played fullback at Massachusetts. >>> SUBSCRIBE to the Inside Nebraska site for just $9.95/month! Here are the quick hits of what both coaches had to say:

EJ Barthel

>> Barthel introduces himself, and says he coaches running backs, or, as some call it, "I backs." >> Overall, Barthel is impressed with his current running backs room. Barthel is familiar with Rahmir Johnson, a Bergen Catholic (N.J.) grad. Barthel coached at the high school earlier in his career. >> It's a new experience, Barthel said about needing to re-recruit his own players. Barthel made it a goal to meet with his current players and create relationships. >> Barthel got emotional about talking about his UConn running backs and needed a few seconds to collect himself. It's clear he cares about the players in his room. >> Barthel played fullback at UMass, so he knows what they're supposed to look like. He's excited about bringing in the position and using it at times in the offense. >> Barthel called Nebraska "the original RBU." He knows how important it is to the Husker fan base that its own program runs the football and has ball carriers who have the right mindset — running with violence and finishing runs. >> Barthel always envisioned himself being a head coach. He's not ready for that yet in his career, but that's what he likes about coaching under Rhule. >> What stands out about Cooper? "His energy," Barthel said. You can "feel" Cooper in meeting rooms and on the practice field. Barthel also called Cooper one of the best talent evaluators around. >> Garret McGuire, Nebraska's 23-year-old receivers coach, came up. Barthel said McGuire isn't afraid to coach players up and have hard conversations when they need to happen.

Evan Cooper