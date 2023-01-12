Quick hits from Husker assistant coaches EJ Barthel, Evan Cooper
Two Nebraska football assistants took to the podium on Thursday at Memorial Stadium in EJ Barthel and Evan Cooper.
Barthel was tabbed by head coach Matt Rhule to coach the Husker running backs while Cooper will lead the defensive backs. Both coaches have worked for Rhule at previous stops — Barthel at and the NFL's Carolina Panthers, Cooper at Temple, Baylor and Panthers — while Cooper played for Rhule at Temple. Barthel played fullback at Massachusetts.
Here are the quick hits of what both coaches had to say:
EJ Barthel
>> Barthel introduces himself, and says he coaches running backs, or, as some call it, "I backs."
>> Overall, Barthel is impressed with his current running backs room. Barthel is familiar with Rahmir Johnson, a Bergen Catholic (N.J.) grad. Barthel coached at the high school earlier in his career.
>> It's a new experience, Barthel said about needing to re-recruit his own players. Barthel made it a goal to meet with his current players and create relationships.
>> Barthel got emotional about talking about his UConn running backs and needed a few seconds to collect himself. It's clear he cares about the players in his room.
>> Barthel played fullback at UMass, so he knows what they're supposed to look like. He's excited about bringing in the position and using it at times in the offense.
>> Barthel called Nebraska "the original RBU." He knows how important it is to the Husker fan base that its own program runs the football and has ball carriers who have the right mindset — running with violence and finishing runs.
>> Barthel always envisioned himself being a head coach. He's not ready for that yet in his career, but that's what he likes about coaching under Rhule.
>> What stands out about Cooper? "His energy," Barthel said. You can "feel" Cooper in meeting rooms and on the practice field. Barthel also called Cooper one of the best talent evaluators around.
>> Garret McGuire, Nebraska's 23-year-old receivers coach, came up. Barthel said McGuire isn't afraid to coach players up and have hard conversations when they need to happen.
Evan Cooper
>> Cooper was one of the first hires Rhule made at Nebraska. Cooper said he and Rhule are very close. What does he like about Rhule? "He's probably one of the most thoughtful, caring people."
>> Cooper says he and Rhule seem to like many of the same recruits, and that's why the two mesh so well.
>> Rhule and Co. had a very limited amount of time to recruit the 2023 class. What was that process like? There was a lot of film, there was a lot of sleepless nights, too. Cooper wants to make sure he does his homework, starting with local guys they like and working out.
>> Cooper said he's not sure there's a certain "recruiting pitch" he gives recruits. The main thing Cooper starts out with is talking about Nebraska, because he believes its such a great place. Cooper said his time coaching in the NFL has "narrowed" his view on recruiting.
>> What does Cooper like about his current DB room? He thinks there are NFL players in his room right now. He's talked to Marques Buford Jr., Isaac Gifford, Malcolm Hartzog and others. What's the biggest thing he's noticed while watching their film? "They play hard. They play hard."
>> Cooper said he has a "football family." His grandmother knows football. His mom knows football. He remembers writing scouting reports at 8-years-old. He calls himself a film "junkie."
>> Cooper said "we have a big team, we have some long DBs." The coach is impressed with the Husker roster.
>> Cooper said Nebraska is lucky to have McGuire. The two wake up at the same time, 4:30 a.m., to workout together. "He's going to help us tremendously," Cooper said. Cooper called McGuire smart, relatable and has been a quarterback his entire life, which means McGuire has been a leader every time he steps on a football field.
>> One of the core principles of being a coach under Rhule is competitiveness. If they're not competitive — as a coach or recruiter — then there's going to be a problem.
>> Cooper was asked if he can decode Rhule's emoji tweets. "I don't even know if coach can," Cooper joked.