Q&A: Nebraska Volleyball setter Kennedi Orr

Husker volleyball has added the best 2021 recruiting class in not only the country but in Nebraska Athletic's history. Head coach John Cook said these six athletes will bring great competition and talent to his team. As the first game gets closer, HuskerOnline talked to all six of the freshman to introduce fans to the newest additions to Nebraska volleyball. Next is setter Kennedi Orr. She is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class and was named the Minnesota Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. She was a six-year starter in high school and won two state championships and was runner-up three times.

Q: Where are you from? A: I'm from Eagan, Minnesota. It's like 20 minutes outside of Minneapolis.

Q: Where'd you go to high school? What was your high school volleyball experience like? A: I went to Eagan high school and I had one of the best high school experiences. I got to play with my sister. We are really competitive a high school team.

Q: What did you learn from being able to enroll early and getting to practice with the team? A: I just learned about the team culture and what it means to be on the Nebraska volleyball team. And how we function as a team and love each other and how we hold each other accountable and things like that.

Q: What are you most excited for about practices and the season starting? A: Honestly, I'm just excited to play volleyball and go all out. I think that's one of the biggest things that Nebraska volleyball does is have this great culture in the gym. So I'm super excited for that.

Q: What's your personal goal for this season? A: My personal goal is to grow as a player and help the team out as much as I can.

Q: How excited are you to see Bob Devaney full? A: It's so exciting. I mean, you look around and you want to think you can imagine it but I don't know, it's really hard to. Q: Have you ever seen it full? A: I have when I was a freshman, but I don't know, it's something you'll never forget.

Q: What would you like Husker nation to know about you? A: Just that I'm super excited for the season and I'm ready to be a Husker volleyball player.