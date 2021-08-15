Q&A: Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein

Husker volleyball has added the best 2021 recruiting class in not only the country but in Nebraska Athletic's history. Head coach John Cook said these six athletes will bring great competition and talent to his team. As the first game gets closer, HuskerOnline talked to all six of the freshman to introduce fans to the newest additions to Nebraska volleyball. Next up is outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein, the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 2 prospect in Nebraska.



Q: Where are you from? A: I'm from Waverly, Nebraska.

Q: Where did you go to high school and what was your volleyball experience like there? A: I went to Waverly High School. And my experience was really, really good. It set me up for a good culture here at Nebraska. It taught me how to be a good teammate. I worked with Anni (Evans) for a couple of years in high school and so Anni was someone that was a good leader and mentor in high school. So I think she really set me up for success. Q: Do you think down the road when you and Anni are working together, do you think that chemistry is going to be really helpful since you've already played together? A: Chemistry and teams that are really connected well together... In the past, Lexi (Sun) and Lauren (Stivrins) are coming back like them, It's kind of like me and Anni, really know each other and our chemistry. So I think they can benefit the team in a way like knowing each other on the court is like a really good thing to have.

Q: What are you most excited for practice to start and the season to get going? A: I'm excited for the season to get going, I think because the summer has been so boring. Like, go to weights, that's fun, you see everyone and socialize. But then you go to class, and then you have nothing else to do for the rest today. It's having a set schedule. I'm a very organized person. So I'm pretty excited for that.

Q: What's your personal goal for the season? A: My personal goal is, obviously, to play. I'm a freshman and I would really like to play. I think we all have the chance to be on such a great lineup. I think anyone would be amazing on the court. But yeah, I would like to play and if I do play, I'd like to play back row all the way around, because I've worked on my passing for a really long time.

Q: You're in Nebraska girl, how excited are you to play on this court with this place full? A: I'm pretty excited. With COVID happening, (Waverly) was not really able to have any fans come to our games, and it was just parents and stuff. So it'd be a little bit weird to have 20 times more people come to your game. So pretty excited. I think it'd be a cool experience.



Q: What would you like Husker Nation to know about you? A: I don't know, I'm a pretty average girl.