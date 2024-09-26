Purdue preview: The get-right game for Nebraska
Nebraska’s 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois inside Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium last weekend felt like a gut punch that surprised everyone — players, coaches, fans and media.But as Matt Rhule and many...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news